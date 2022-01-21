THE RECORD

Starting at the beginning

Work in Wagenseil lab sheds light on vital role of elastin in aorta

By Beth Miller
Image of two mouse aorta, one stretched thin to the point of translucence. The other normal.
For researchers to study the body in a diseased state, they have to know its beginning state to determine the paths that led to disease. Using a mouse model, team of researchers from the lab of Jessica Wagenseil has applied that idea to the aorta, the largest artery in the body, as a model to understand how it develops and how it responds to mechanical stressors. (Image: Wagenseil lab)
Jessica Wagenseil, headshot
Wagenseil

Jessica Wagenseil, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and members of her team modeled the mechanical behavior of the newborn mouse aorta to understand how it responds to stressors.

The team’s work will benefit researchers studying elastic fiber diseases as well as those who work in tissue engineering.

Results of the mechanobiology research recently were published online in the Journal of Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials.

Read more on the engineering website.

