Starting at the beginning

Work in Wagenseil lab sheds light on vital role of elastin in aorta

Wagenseil

Jessica Wagenseil, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and members of her team modeled the mechanical behavior of the newborn mouse aorta to understand how it responds to stressors.

The team’s work will benefit researchers studying elastic fiber diseases as well as those who work in tissue engineering.

Results of the mechanobiology research recently were published online in the Journal of Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials.

