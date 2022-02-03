Cabassa appointed to NIH advisory council

Cabassa

Leopoldo J. Cabassa, professor at the Brown School, co-director of the Center for Mental Health Services Research and director of the PhD program in social work, all at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the Advisory Council of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Scientific Review (CSR).

The CSR Advisory Council was established in 2011 to advise the director of the NIH Center for Scientific Review on matters related to planning, execution, conduct, support, review, evaluation and receipt and referral of grant applications at CSR.

Cabassa’s work focuses on improving health and mental health care for historically underserved communities.

His research centers on examining physical and mental health disparities, particularly among racial/ethnic minorities with serious mental illness (e.g., schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression). His research blends quantitative and qualitative methods, community engagement, intervention research and, more recently, implementation science.