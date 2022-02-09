Collins to discuss ‘Great Resignation’ Feb. 16

Collins

Caitlyn Collins, assistant professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will join a panel of experts on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to discuss why millions of people quit their jobs last year and how the “Great Resignation” may shape work in the U.S. for years to come.



Register here for the virtual event, which is sponsored by the Stone Center on Socio-Economic Inequality at the City University of New York. The event will start at 6:30 pm CST.

Collins, author of the book “Making Motherhood Work: How Women Manage Careers and Caregiving,” will join a panel to discuss the reasons why more than 20 million workers quit their jobs in the second half of 2021. They also will discuss the impact of the “Great Resignation” on the economy and how this moment can be used to create better conditions for all while addressing inequalities in the workforce.

Paul Krugman, distinguished professor of economics at City University of New York, will lead the expert panel.