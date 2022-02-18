Executive Cybersecurity Leadership Program launches

Companies continue to face cyber security threats and data breaches daily. In fact, cyber risks are the top business concern worldwide in 2022, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer.
To address that need, a new Executive Cybersecurity Leadership Program is being offered by the McKelvey School of Engineering’s Technology & Leadership Center at Washington University in St. Louis. The program aims to give senior-level executives in cybersecurity the tools and knowledge to develop cybersecurity policies and their own leadership approach.
The six-month certificate program, which begins with its first cohort in April, includes two on-campus residencies and weekly virtual classes and culminates in a capstone project, which members of the McKelvey Engineering National Council will evaluate.
Read more on the engineering website.
