Martin wins NASA grant for air quality research

Randall Martin, the Raymond R. Tucker Distinguished Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and his team will use a three-year $595,000 NASA grant to analyze fine particulate matter data acquired from satellites and to design new algorithms.

Martin

With the funding, Martin and his team will develop new algorithms to integrate the aerosol data from multiple NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite sensors to differentiate long-term changes in fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, as well as to evaluate and improve the interpretation of this data and study the factors controlling the short-term variation and long-term trends in satellite-derived PM2.5.

This work will ultimately help in air quality management.

Read more on the engineering website.