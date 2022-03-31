Four students win Goldwater Scholarship

Four students at Washington University in St. Louis have received the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, a prestigious award that honors students who conduct research in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

The winners, all juniors, are:

, who is studying biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. Damaraju plans to study genetics and precision medicine and serves as a research assistant in the DiAntonio lab at the School of Medicine. Sabrina Hu , who is studying chemistry and history in Arts & Sciences, Hu plans to develop technologies to create renewable energy sources and is a researcher in the Tolman Group laboratory in the Department of Chemistry. She also serves as the carbon neutrality intern in the Office of Sustainability.

, who is studying chemistry and history in Arts & Sciences, Hu plans to develop technologies to create renewable energy sources and is a researcher in the Tolman Group laboratory in the Department of Chemistry. She also serves as the carbon neutrality intern in the Office of Sustainability. Ephraim Oyetunji , who is studying biology, the neuroscience track, in Arts & Sciences. Oyetunji plans to conduct translational research on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and frontotemporal dementia and works in the Miller lab at the School of Medicine.

, who is studying biology, the neuroscience track, in Arts & Sciences. Oyetunji plans to conduct translational research on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and frontotemporal dementia and works in the Miller lab at the School of Medicine. Madhav Subramanian, who is studying biology in Arts & Sciences. Subramanian, a Florence Moog Scholar, plans to study cancer biology with a focus on tumor immunology and is a research assistant in the Choi lab at the School of Medicine.

In all, 413 students were selected from a field of some 5,000 candidates. The award was established by Congress in 1986 to honor the legacy of U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater.