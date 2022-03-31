THE RECORD

NIH funds English, Thompson research into emotion

Headshot of Associate Professor Tammy English in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences
English

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded $524,110 to two faculty members in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. The funds will support their R01 investigation into emotional development in aging.

Tammy English and Renee Thompson, associate professors and co-principal investigators, will use the grant for their research on neural and motivational mechanisms of age-related change in emotion regulation. In the study, they will examine key factors that promote positive emotional development in aging with a focus on depression.

Headshot of Associate Professor Renee Thompson of the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences
Thompson

English and Thompson will test interactions among reward motivation and cognitive control in adults with and without major depressive disorder. Ultimately, they aim to delineate neural and behavioral indicators that predict daily emotional functioning in middle- and older-age adults.

