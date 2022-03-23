THE RECORD

Renner edits special issue on separate sexes in plants

By Talia Ogliore
Susanne S. Renner
Renner

Susanne S. Renner, honorary professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is the guest editor of a special theme issue of Philosophical Transactions B, an influential journal published by The Royal Society, the independent scientific academy of the United Kingdom.

Renner and collaborator Niels A. Müller of the Thünen Institute assembled and edited 15 papers that synthesize and challenge the current understanding of how plants achieve dioecy, or sexual specialization.

The separation of male and female function onto separate individuals has evolved many times and is the norm in higher animals where it is typically regulated by sex chromosomes. In land plants, such sexual specialization characterizes hops, wild grapes, cannabis, date palms, asparagus and many other crops and economically important trees, such as poplars.

The articles in the special issue, published March 21, deal with a broad set of species and topics such as analogies with animal sex determination systems, evolutionary pathways to dioecy, genetic consequences of dioecy and the longevity of the two sexes.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of Albright

Primary care practice dedicated to employees

Emergency communication test March 30

Notables

Arvidson wins St. Louis Astronomical Society award

Ross elected fellow of medical education society

IEEE names Zhang a distinguished lecturer

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Galburt to study DNA repair

Renner edits special issue on separate sexes in plants

Ben-Shahar receives NSF grant

The View From Here

03.16.22

03.07.22

02.21.22

Washington People

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20