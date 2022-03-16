Researchers win ALS grant

Aaron DiAntonio, MD, PhD, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Professor of Developmental Biology; Joseph Bloom, assistant professor of genetics; and Jeffrey Milbrandt, MD, PhD, the James S. McDonnell Professor and head of the Department of Genetics, all at the School of Medicine, received a two-year $300,000 grant from the ALS Finding a Cure and the Leandro P. Rizzuto Foundation for their project titled “The role of the NMNAT2/SARM1 pathway in TDP-43-STMN2 pathogenesis.”
