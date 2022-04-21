Canid conservation program launched

Washington University in St. Louis and the Living Earth Collaborative are part of a new Missouri-based conservation initiative led by the Saint Louis Zoo. Working with the Endangered Wolf Center, scientists are looking to answer ecological and health-related questions about canids — red foxes, gray foxes and coyotes — as well as bobcats, which live in close association with canids.

The researchers are studying where these native Missouri animals live, their health status and if these animals are suitable indicators of ecosystem health.

The project is working in two ecologically distinct study sites: a rural area at the Tyson Research Center, Washington University’s environmental field station near Eureka, Mo.; and a suburban area at the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park, located in north St. Louis County. The project team includes Solny Adalsteinsson, senior scientist at Tyson Research Center, and Karen DeMatteo, senior lecturer in environmental studies in Arts & Sciences.



Learn more from the Saint Louis Zoo or from the Tyson Research Center websites.