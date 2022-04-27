Researchers honored as outstanding mentors

The Office of Postdoctoral Affairs at Washington University in St. Louis presented outstanding mentor awards to Alexxai Kravitz, James Stroud and John Russell at the 17th annual Postdoc Symposium on March 21 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

Kravitz, an associate professor of psychiatry, was honored with the Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award; Stroud, a postdoctoral research associate in biology, received the Outstanding Postdoc Mentor Award; and Russell, a professor of developmental biology, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

