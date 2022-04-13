Rutherford to study noise-induced hearing loss

Rutherford

Mark A. Rutherford, assistant professor of otolaryngology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a $3.5 million grant from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research on the pore-forming and auxiliary subunit molecular anatomy of AMPA-type glutamate receptors in the cochlea to target small-molecule therapy for noise-induced hearing loss.