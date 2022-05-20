CRE2 announces new faculty fellowships

Clockwise from top left: Javier García-Liendo, Tyriesa Howell, Pauline Kim, William J. Maxwell, Paul Steinbeck and Akiko Tsuchiya.

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) at Washington University in St. Louis has announced six recipients of the 2023 CRE2 Faculty Fellowships.

Launched last year, the fellowships provide faculty with time to pursue new research and scholarly interventions on topics critical to the study of race and ethnicity. Fellows are released from ordinary teaching, service and administrative obligations for the spring semester. During that time, fellows will foster new connections, catalyze new conversations, and both lead and participate in collaborative workshops and seminars with the larger CRE2 community.

Recipients for 2023 are:

Javier García-Liendo , associate professor of Spanish in Arts & Sciences, who will develop “The Children of Indigenismo: Schoolteachers and the Making of Popular Modernity in Peru, 1939-1967;”

Tyriesa Howell , assistant professor at the Brown School, who will develop "Exploring the Engagement of Father Involvement on the Culture of Infant and Maternal Health in NICU Settings."

Pauline Kim , the Daniel Noyes Kirby Professor of Law at the School of Law, who will develop "Combating Algorithmic Discrimination Through Law and Design."

William J. Maxwell , professor of English and of African and African American studies, both in Arts & Sciences, who will develop "James Baldwinism Now: Civil Rights Memory in the Era of Black Lives Matter."

Paul Steinbeck , associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences, who will develop "Black Earth: Nicole Mitchell and the Future of Creative Music."

, associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences, who will develop “Black Earth: Nicole Mitchell and the Future of Creative Music.” Akiko Tsuchiya, professor of Spanish and affiliate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies, both in Arts & Sciences, who will develop “The Politics of Public Memory: Racist and Colonial Monuments in Modern Spain.”

For more information, visit cre2.wustl.edu.