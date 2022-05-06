THE RECORD

Doctoral engineering students win poster awards

Two doctoral students at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis won poster awards at the Missouri Joint Conference of the Missouri section of the American Water Works Association and the Missouri Water Environment Association.

Weiyi Pan (left) and Zixuan Wang won first and third place respectively in the student poster competition at the joint conference of the American Water Works Association and the Missouri Water Environment Association.

Weiyi Pan, a doctoral student in the lab of Daniel Giammar, the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering, won first place in the “Fresh Ideas” student poster competition.

Zixuan Wang, a doctoral student in the lab of Zhen (Jason) He, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, won third place.

Read more about their posters on the engineering website.

