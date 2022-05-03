THE RECORD

Gutafson receives Bryce Wood Book Award

By Sara Savat

Bolivia in the Age of Gas,” by Bret Gustafson, professor of sociocultural anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2022 Bryce Wood Book Award. Given by the Latin American Studies Association, the annual award recognizes an outstanding book on Latin America in the social sciences and humanities.

Gustafson

The selection committee described Gustafson’s historical ethnography as “fascinating” and “timely.”

“Well-documented, using a multidisciplinary approach and convincingly argued, ‘Bolivia in the Age of Gas’ represents a new wave of vital research that considers the political and social cost of fossil fuels alongside ethnic, geographical and patriarchal forms of exclusion and parallel struggles for environmental, gender, linguistic and racial justice in Latin America and beyond,” the committee wrote.

For more on Gustafson’s book, listen to this 2020 podcast episode of “Hold That Thought.”

