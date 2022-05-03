Gutafson receives Bryce Wood Book Award

“Bolivia in the Age of Gas,” by Bret Gustafson, professor of sociocultural anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2022 Bryce Wood Book Award. Given by the Latin American Studies Association, the annual award recognizes an outstanding book on Latin America in the social sciences and humanities.

The selection committee described Gustafson’s historical ethnography as “fascinating” and “timely.”

“Well-documented, using a multidisciplinary approach and convincingly argued, ‘Bolivia in the Age of Gas’ represents a new wave of vital research that considers the political and social cost of fossil fuels alongside ethnic, geographical and patriarchal forms of exclusion and parallel struggles for environmental, gender, linguistic and racial justice in Latin America and beyond,” the committee wrote.

