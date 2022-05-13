THE RECORD

Lu wins award for most influential paper in real-time systems

By Beth Miller
Headshot of Chenyang Lu, expert in cyberphysical systems
Lu

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a preeminent expert in cyber-physical systems, and his co-authors received the 2021 IEEE Real-Time and Embedded Technology and Applications Symposium (RTAS) Influential Paper Award.

The honor was for a groundbreaking paper with nearly 800 citations on real-time wireless sensor networks. The paper was recognized for its pioneering role in addressing real-time communication issues in wireless sensor networks.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flags lowered in memory of those who died of COVID-19

Parking shares end-of-year updates

Celebrate staff during Recognition Days

Notables

Lu wins award for most influential paper in real-time systems

Brown recognized by All In for student voting work

Undergraduate biologists awarded 2022 Quatrano, Spector prizes

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Researchers to study coronavirus packaging

New tech can double spectral bandwidth in some 5G systems

Pappu lab untangles more IDR secrets

The View From Here

05.11.22

05.02.22

04.25.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20