Lu wins award for most influential paper in real-time systems

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a preeminent expert in cyber-physical systems, and his co-authors received the 2021 IEEE Real-Time and Embedded Technology and Applications Symposium (RTAS) Influential Paper Award.
The honor was for a groundbreaking paper with nearly 800 citations on real-time wireless sensor networks. The paper was recognized for its pioneering role in addressing real-time communication issues in wireless sensor networks.
Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.