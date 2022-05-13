Lu wins award for most influential paper in real-time systems

Lu

Chenyang Lu, the Fullgraf Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a preeminent expert in cyber-physical systems, and his co-authors received the 2021 IEEE Real-Time and Embedded Technology and Applications Symposium (RTAS) Influential Paper Award.

The honor was for a groundbreaking paper with nearly 800 citations on real-time wireless sensor networks. The paper was recognized for its pioneering role in addressing real-time communication issues in wireless sensor networks.

