Walker wins Quantrano Prize, other honors

Caitlind Walker, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is the engineering student winner of the 2022 Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.
She also is among the recipients of the Switzer Award from the university’s Women’s Society.
In addition, she has been chosen to receive the David H. Levy Outstanding Senior Award and the David H. Levy Award for Distinguished Service from the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering.
Walker, a Danforth Scholar, has made many contributions to the university community. For example, she started WU Rocketry and served as president of the Society of Women Engineers.
Walker also has a second major in French in Arts & Sciences. She expects to complete a master’s degree in electrical engineering in December.
Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.