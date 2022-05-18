Walker wins Quantrano Prize, other honors

Caitlind Walker, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is the engineering student winner of the 2022 Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.

Walker

She also is among the recipients of the Switzer Award from the university’s Women’s Society.

In addition, she has been chosen to receive the David H. Levy Outstanding Senior Award and the David H. Levy Award for Distinguished Service from the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering.

Walker, a Danforth Scholar, has made many contributions to the university community. For example, she started WU Rocketry and served as president of the Society of Women Engineers.

Walker also has a second major in French in Arts & Sciences. She expects to complete a master’s degree in electrical engineering in December.

