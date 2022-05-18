THE RECORD

Walker wins Quantrano Prize, other honors

By Beth Miller

Caitlind Walker, a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is the engineering student winner of the 2022 Ralph S. Quatrano Prize.

Caitlind Walker headshot
Walker

She also is among the recipients of the Switzer Award from the university’s Women’s Society.

In addition, she has been chosen to receive the David H. Levy Outstanding Senior Award and the David H. Levy Award for Distinguished Service from the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering.

Walker, a Danforth Scholar, has made many contributions to the university community. For example, she started WU Rocketry and served as president of the Society of Women Engineers. 

Walker also has a second major in French in Arts & Sciences. She expects to complete a master’s degree in electrical engineering in December.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Staff encouraged to take part in food donation drive

Flags lowered in memory of those who died of COVID-19

Parking shares end-of-year updates

Notables

Walker wins Quantrano Prize, other honors

Big Ideas Competition winners announced

Engineering students chosen for Boeing leadership program

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Researchers to study coronavirus packaging

New tech can double spectral bandwidth in some 5G systems

Pappu lab untangles more IDR secrets

The View From Here

05.11.22

05.02.22

04.25.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20