THE RECORD

Jabbari awarded $512,000 grant from William T. Grant Foundation

Jabbari

Jason Jabbari, research assistant professor with the Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $512,00 grant from The William T. Grant Foundation to understand if and how the Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) reduces racial inequalities in academic outcomes for children and youth.

The project is a research-practice collaboration between SPI and Urban Strategies Inc., the largest implementation partner for the CNI providing wrap-around supports to CNI families, as well as Saint Louis Public Schools, Shelby County Schools, Seeding Success, and Baltimore City Public Schools.

Read more about the effort on the Social Policy Institute website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

IT vendor intake form established

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

Parking permits, U-Passes available soon

Notables

Hayes, Acree appointed to leadership roles 

Chandler receives lifetime achievement award

Gutmann elected to Association of American Physicians

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Jabbari awarded $512,000 grant from William T. Grant Foundation

Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials

Strait to study hominin locomotor anatomy

The View From Here

06.01.22

05.23.22

05.11.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20