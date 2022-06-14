Jabbari awarded $512,000 grant from William T. Grant Foundation

Jason Jabbari, research assistant professor with the Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $512,00 grant from The William T. Grant Foundation to understand if and how the Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) reduces racial inequalities in academic outcomes for children and youth.
The project is a research-practice collaboration between SPI and Urban Strategies Inc., the largest implementation partner for the CNI providing wrap-around supports to CNI families, as well as Saint Louis Public Schools, Shelby County Schools, Seeding Success, and Baltimore City Public Schools.
Read more about the effort on the Social Policy Institute website.
