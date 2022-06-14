Jabbari awarded $512,000 grant from William T. Grant Foundation

Jabbari

Jason Jabbari, research assistant professor with the Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $512,00 grant from The William T. Grant Foundation to understand if and how the Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) reduces racial inequalities in academic outcomes for children and youth.

The project is a research-practice collaboration between SPI and Urban Strategies Inc., the largest implementation partner for the CNI providing wrap-around supports to CNI families, as well as Saint Louis Public Schools, Shelby County Schools, Seeding Success, and Baltimore City Public Schools.

