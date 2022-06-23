Nine local teachers selected for Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership

Nine local teachers have been selected by Washington University in St. Louis faculty for the Summer Teacher-Researcher Partnership, an innovative initiative from the Institute for School Partnership. The teachers will work in university labs, where they will participate in faculty research and develop lessons for their classrooms.

Summer researchers are:

Marina Smallwood ofJohn Burroughs School and Melissa Bouquet of Fort Zumwalt West High School are working in the Battery Analytical Investigation Lab of Peng Bai, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Anne Deken of the Forsyth School is investigating basic cellular processes and Courtney Hausner of Oakville High School is researching changes in gene expression that occur on exposure of protozoa to cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapor concentrate with Doug Chalker, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences.

Drew McAllister of Parkway School District is researching digital image processing using machine learning with Ulugbek Kamilov, assistant professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Chuck McWilliams of Maplewood Richmond Heights High School will study weedy rice, a feral form of domesticated rice that infests rice fields, with Kenneth Olsen, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences.

David Ganey of Maplewood Richmond Heights High School is studying how agricultural practices affect food safety and sustainability with Kimberly Parker, assistant professor of environmental and chemical engineering.

Cheris Whitney of the Special School District is developing a module connecting macroscale and microscale sound and vibrations with Mark Meacham, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Erin Cooper of Fort Zumwalt North High School is developing lessons on chirality concepts using 3D-printed models with Jai Rudra, assistant professor of biomechanical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.