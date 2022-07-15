THE RECORD

A one-two punch for photoacoustic imaging

By Beth Miller

Scientists use photoacoustic microscopy to measure various biomarkers in the body, but some of these measurements can be inaccurate due to limitations of the light-focusing beam that produces out-of-focus images. Engineers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis have designed a new technique that combines hardware and software innovations as a one-two punch that overcomes this obstacle with excellent accuracy.

Headshot of professor Song Hu
Hu

Results of the research are published July 5 in the journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging.

Song Hu, associate professor of biomedical engineering, along with Yifeng Zhou and Naidi Sun, members of his lab, combined a Bessel beam that propagates in the tissue in a diffraction-free manner with a conditional generative adversarial network-based deep learning model to obtain high-resolution photoacoustic images of hemoglobin concentration, blood oxygenation and blood flow in the mouse brain with an extended depth of focus of about 600 microns.

Compared with the conventional Gaussian beam excitation-based photoacoustic microscopy system, the combined method showed significantly higher quantitative accuracy.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Notables

Ley honored for groundbreaking leukemia research

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

A one-two punch for photoacoustic imaging

Wearable ultrasound sensors for human brain in development

Holtzman receives grant to fund lung disease drug development

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20