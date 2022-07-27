THE RECORD

Head, Zacks to study aging, development

Denise Head, professor of psychological and brain sciences, and Jeffrey Zacks, associate chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a five-year $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for work on aging and development.

