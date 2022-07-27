Head, Zacks to study aging, development

Denise Head, professor of psychological and brain sciences, and Jeffrey Zacks, associate chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a five-year $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for work on aging and development.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Divided City grant proposals due Sept. 7
Arts & Sciences provides building updates
Notables
Marketing, communications team wins eight Silver Telly Awards
DOLF Project’s role in effort to eliminate tropical disease recognized
Obituaries
Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83
Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74
Research Wire
NSF grant to help Zhang lab build better muscle with synthetic biology
McKinnon receives funding from NASA, JPL
Washington People
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.