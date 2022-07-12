Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Panos Kouvelis, the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain, Operations, and Technology and director of The Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, is the 2022 recipient of the Manufacturing and Service Operations Management Society (MSOM) Distinguished Fellow Award.

The award is widely regarded as the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a research scholar in the field of operations management. This rare distinction, akin to a lifetime achievement award, recognizes outstanding scholarship and research accomplishments throughout one’s career. Kouvelis accepted the award at the MSOM conference in June in Munich.

Kouvelis has had an illustrious career in operations management research, with eight books and more than 135 refereed journal publications. He has been ranked in the top three for operations management research in several categories, including total number of published papers and publications in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management. His work also was recognized with a 2016 Fellow of POMS Award and a 2020 published laudatio in Production and Operations Management honoring his career.

