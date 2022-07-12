THE RECORD

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Panos Kouvelis, the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain, Operations, and Technology and director of The Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, is the 2022 recipient of the Manufacturing and Service Operations Management Society (MSOM) Distinguished Fellow Award.

The award is widely regarded as the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a research scholar in the field of operations management. This rare distinction, akin to a lifetime achievement award, recognizes outstanding scholarship and research accomplishments throughout one’s career. Kouvelis accepted the award at the MSOM conference in June in Munich.

Kouvelis has had an illustrious career in operations management research, with eight books and more than 135 refereed journal publications. He has been ranked in the top three for operations management research in several categories, including total number of published papers and publications in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management. His work also was recognized with a 2016 Fellow of POMS Award and a 2020 published laudatio in Production and Operations Management honoring his career.

Read more on the Olin Business School blog.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Notables

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Matar named Astronaut Scholar

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research

Climate change is affecting when, how violets reproduce

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20