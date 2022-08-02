THE RECORD

He named Water Environment Federation fellow

By Brandie Jefferson

The Water Environment Federation (WEF) Has named Zhen “Jason” He, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, a fellow of the organization.

Headshot of Processor He "Jason" Zhen
He
Wastewater treatment system recovers electricity, filters water

He’s lab has developed one system that recovers both, filtering wastewater while creating electricity.

He is the editor in chief of Water Environmental Research, the WEF’s journal. He also serves as editor in chief of the Journal of Hazardous Materials. In his research, he studies environmental biotechnology, bioenergy production, sustainable desalination technology and membrane bioreactors, among topics and technologies related to taking advantage of the resources in wastewater.

He joined the McKelvey School of Engineering in 2020.

The Water Environment Federation is a nonprofit technical and educational organization with about 30,000 worldwide members. Each year it selects, at most, 15 new fellows.

