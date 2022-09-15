THE RECORD

Bose participates in White House summit on American bioeconomy

By Talia Ogliore

Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, participated in the White House Summit on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy Sept. 14.

Arpita Bose
Bose

President Joe Biden this week signed an executive order to launch a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, which he said will create jobs at home, build stronger supply chains and lower prices for American families.

During the summit, the White House released new details about how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector.

These investments includes new funding for basic science and applied research to program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds. This process, called biomanufacturing, is an alternative to petrochemical-based production for things like plastics, fuels, materials and medicines.

In her research at Washington University, Bose has successfully harnessed the power of microbes to create new fuels and plastics alternatives. Bose’s lab focuses on microbial metabolisms, taking an interdisciplinary approach to energy and sustainability issues. Bose has published research on how microbes can “eat” electricity, using a novel process to harvest electrons straight from an electrode source. By locking away carbon dioxide, these electricity-loving microbes may potentially play a role in combating climate change.

Read more about Bose in this Q&A from The Ampersand.

Learn more about Bose’s efforts to develop new and undiscovered climate change solutions using microbes from wetlands ecosystems in this video in the university’s climate research series, “Our world by degrees.”
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Emergency communication test Sept. 20

Flags lowered in respect for memory of Queen Elizabeth

Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

Notables

Bose participates in White House summit on American bioeconomy

ICTS center launches program for minorities in research

Evaluation of AI for medical imaging: A key requirement for clinical translation

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

Garcia to study neurological developmental disorder

Sugarcane fires associated with mortality rates in South Florida

He is turning waste into commodity with DOE grant

The View From Here

09.12.22

08.17.22

08.10.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20