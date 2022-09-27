THE RECORD

Chakrabartty works to make AI more energy efficient

By Brandie Jefferson

In 2019, the energy required to train a top-of-the-line artificial intelligence system was more than the energy required to operate five U.S. cars over their entire lifetimes. The situation has only gotten worse. 

Shantanu Chakrabartty headshot
Chakrabartty

To curb this unsustainable amount of energy use, Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor in electrical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, will lead a project funded by a three-year $1.14 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Working with Gert Cauwenberghs at the University of California, San Diego, Chakrabartty plans to develop new hardware to be used in machine learning. The algorithms that will be developed as part of the research will be made available to the research community.

The new algorithms are being developed to be able to work with an openly shared computing platform currently available from the Neuroscience Gateway Portal at the San Diego Supercomputing Center.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Harris Award nominations sought

Support program for tenure-track Danforth Campus faculty extended

University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal

Notables

Puram honored for research on head and neck cancer

Greenberg recognized for work straddling race, religion

Faculty take part in Geospatial Institute event

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

Chakrabartty works to make AI more energy efficient

Oyen and team receive funding to study placental function

Political scientists to study populist rhetoric as a threat to democracy

The View From Here

09.26.22

09.19.22

09.12.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20