Brown School student named Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholar

Brown School social work PhD student Woodjerry Louis has been selected to participate in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s prestigious Health Policy Research Scholars program. Louis is the only Missouri student in the cohort of 40 students from across the country.
“Being an HPRS fellow will provide me with the financial support, policy and leadership training in becoming a youth researcher whose primary goal is to increase knowledge and affect change that will support the holistic well-being and development of Black youth,” Louis said.
The four-year national leadership development program is designed to support full-time doctoral students entering their second year of study from historically marginalized populations underrepresented in doctoral disciplines. The program trains students to apply their research to enact policy changes that build healthier, more equitable communities and includes financial assistance, development training, dissertation support and mentoring.
