THE RECORD

Brown School student named Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholar

Louis

Brown School social work PhD student Woodjerry Louis has been selected to participate in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s prestigious Health Policy Research Scholars program. Louis is the only Missouri student in the cohort of 40 students from across the country.

“Being an HPRS fellow will provide me with the financial support, policy and leadership training in becoming a youth researcher whose primary goal is to increase knowledge and affect change that will support the holistic well-being and development of Black youth,” Louis said.

The four-year national leadership development program is designed to support full-time doctoral students entering their second year of study from historically marginalized populations underrepresented in doctoral disciplines. The program trains students to apply their research to enact policy changes that build healthier, more equitable communities and includes financial assistance, development training, dissertation support and mentoring.

For more, visit the Brown School site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Pop-up events offer chance to support area children

NameCoach tool is now available

Graduate students invited to apply to Pivot 314 Fellowship

Notables

Brown School student named Robert Wood Johnson Foundation scholar

Fike installed as Glassberg/Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor

Cruchaga awarded Zenith Fellowship Award

Obituaries

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Research Wire

Multi-scale imaging technique may enable objective assessment of myofascial pain

Biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease sought through imaging

High-tech imaging focuses on oxygen metabolism in newborn brain

The View From Here

10.17.22

10.10.22

10.03.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20