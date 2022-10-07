THE RECORD

Carlson to study neuroplasticity, behavioral evolution

Bruce Carlson, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently won a $980,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study neuronal plasticity and the evolvability of behavior. Carlson and his team are examining how changes in an animal’s behavior alter the sensory feedback the animal receives, in turn leading to modifications to the animal’s brain.

Read more in The Ampersand.

