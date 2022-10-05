THE RECORD

Engineering faculty awarded $10.7M in federal energy grants

By Beth Miller

The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy. 

(From upper left, clockwise: Jun, He, Zhang, Ramani)

Research projects from the following faculty members will focus on creating new clean-energy technologies that address not just energy production, but also emissions, critical element recovery, the conversion of carbon and waste into new energy sources, and durable carbon dioxide storage:

Read more on the engineering website.

