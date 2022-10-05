Engineering faculty awarded $10.7M in federal energy grants

The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Research projects from the following faculty members will focus on creating new clean-energy technologies that address not just energy production, but also emissions, critical element recovery, the conversion of carbon and waste into new energy sources, and durable carbon dioxide storage:
- Zhen (Jason) He, professor
- Young-Shin Jun, professor
- Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor and vice provost for graduate education and international affairs
- Fuzhong Zhang, professor
Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.