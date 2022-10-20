Fike installed as Glassberg/Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor

David A. Fike, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, was installed as the Muyron & Sonya Glassberg/Albert & Blanche Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor during a Sept. 20 ceremony in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

David A. Fike, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences and director of the Environmental Studies program and of the International Center for Energy, Environment and Sustainability at Washington University in St. Louis, was installed as the Myron & Sonya Glassberg/Albert & Blanche Greensfelder Distinguished University Professor.

Sonya “Sunny” Weinberg Glassberg established the endowed professorship in 2011 to support faculty who are leaders in the study and promotion of renewable energy and sustainability.

Provost Beverly Wendland presided over the installation ceremony, which took place Sept. 20 in Holmes Lounge on the Danforth Campus. Fike’s installation address, “A Geochemist’s Tale: Reconstructing Environmental Conditions over Earth History,” detailed his lab’s efforts to examine evolutionary and environmental change over time.

