Nowak wins award from NASA

Michael Nowak, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $37,500 award from NASA for his project “Measuring HMXB Winds with NICER Observations of Cyg X-1 Near Orbital Phase 0.”
