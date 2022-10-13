Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

A student rides a bike across campus in the evening. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

As part of Active Transportation Month in October, the Sustainability, Parking & Transportation, and Operations & Facilities Management offices at Washington University in St. Louis are hosting two commuter fairs and a commuter challenge.

Commuter fairs will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Edison Family Courtyard near the Danforth University Center. Attendees can receive free bike tuneups and learn more about Metro transit options, WashU Wellness and the university’s Live Near Your Work Program, which provides eligible employees with forgivable loans to help with the purchase of a home in select neighborhoods.

The commuter challenge, which runs from Oct. 17-28, encourages the use of sustainable forms of transportation such as biking, carpooling, and public transit. Participants who log at least eight trips using WashU Rides will be entered into raffles. Learn more about the challenge and other activities on the sustainability website.