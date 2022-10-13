THE RECORD

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

A student rides a bike across campus in the evening.
A student rides a bike across campus in the evening. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

As part of Active Transportation Month in October, the Sustainability, Parking & Transportation, and Operations & Facilities Management offices at Washington University in St. Louis are hosting two commuter fairs and a commuter challenge.

Commuter fairs will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Edison Family Courtyard near the Danforth University Center. Attendees can receive free bike tuneups and learn more about Metro transit options, WashU Wellness and the university’s Live Near Your Work Program, which provides eligible employees with forgivable loans to help with the purchase of a home in select neighborhoods.

The commuter challenge, which runs from Oct. 17-28, encourages the use of sustainable forms of transportation such as biking, carpooling, and public transit. Participants who log at least eight trips using WashU Rides will be entered into raffles. Learn more about the challenge and other activities on the sustainability website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations sought for William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award

Take part in Active Transportation Month activities

Strategic vision kickoff events scheduled

Notables

WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium

HomeGrownSTL wins Social Justice Innovation Award

Department of Medicine names diversity, equity leaders

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

NIH grant supports Jha’s work on ethics of AI in imaging

Carlson to study neuroplasticity, behavioral evolution

Engineering faculty collaborate on yeast research

The View From Here

10.10.22

10.03.22

09.26.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20