‘Divided City’ initiative awards faculty collaborative grants

The “Divided City” initiative at Washington University in St. Louis has awarded 2022 faculty collaborative grants to a group including Ian Trivers, a visiting assistant professor of urban design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, and to a working group featuring members from Arts & Sciences, the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies and the Sam Fox School.

A Sorry Stop

“A Sorry Stop” is an initiative led by Trivers, along with filmmakers Daniel Parris and Aisha Sultan. It seeks to address the state of local bus stops, an issue that involves not only safety and transportation quality, but also equity, dignity and urban inequality. Through a short documentary, the project highlights the importance of bus stops and shares the stories of people who use buses most often.

The other funded project is the STLr City Working Group, which includes people from St. Louis universities and cultural institutions. The group is planning Indigenous STL, a summer 2023 conference to foster connections among local organizations; deepen relationships with Indigenous groups; bring Indigenous issues and voices to the forefront of the St. Louis community; and lay foundations for future projects and partnerships.

The “Divided City,” established in 2014 with support from the Mellon Foundation, is an urban humanities initiative to explore how segregation plays out in cities, neighborhoods, landscapes and buildings. It is a collaboration between the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences and the Sam Fox School.

