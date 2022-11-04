Grajales-Reyes receives Early Independence Award from NIH

Grajales-Reyes

Gary Grajales-Reyes, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received an Early Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award supports outstanding junior scientists with the intellect, scientific creativity, drive and maturity to bypass or shorten the traditional postdoctoral training period to launch independent research careers.

Grajales-Reyes conducted postdoctoral research in the laboratory of Marco Colonna, MD, the Robert Rock Belliveau, MD, Professor of Pathology. Grajales-Reyes plans to work on developing novel and cost-effective cell-based therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.

Grajales-Reyes received one of 103 awards granted by the NIH Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward program. The program aims to spur scientific innovation and discovery by providing support for outstanding scientists to pursue potentially transformative but risky research projects. The 103 awards total about $285 million in support over five years.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.