Hatoum wins NIH award

Alexander Hatoum, a research assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a five-year $897,120 award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for a project titled “Mass Multivariate Derivation and Validation of AUD Biotypes Using Developmental Imaging and Genomic Approaches.”

