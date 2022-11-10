Hatoum wins NIH award

Alexander Hatoum, a research assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a five-year $897,120 award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for a project titled “Mass Multivariate Derivation and Validation of AUD Biotypes Using Developmental Imaging and Genomic Approaches.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award
Notables
Lu paper wins ‘test of time’ award
Herzog installed as Viktor Hamburger Distinguished Professor
American College of Physicians recognizes three medical faculty
Obituaries
Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66
George Paz, former trustee, 67
Research Wire
Kranz laboratory biologists report structure of heme transporter
Washington People
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.