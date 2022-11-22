THE RECORD

Hill receives grant for healthy aging research

Patrick Hill, an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $237,970 grant from Velux Stiftung, a science-funding foundation based in Switzerland, for research on future time perspective as a motivator for healthy aging practices.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications open for 2023 Global Impact Award

United Way campaign ends Dec. 2

Bouchet honor society applications open

Notables

‘Divided City’ initiative awards faculty collaborative grants

Holobaugh Honors recognizes leaders who serve LGBTQIA communities

Morrow-Howell earns Gerontological Society’s Pollack Award

Obituaries

Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

George Paz, former trustee, 67

Research Wire

Physicist Errando helps NASA solve black hole jet mystery

Hill receives grant for healthy aging research

Skemer wins grant from the National Science Foundation

The View From Here

11.14.22

10.31.22

10.24.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20