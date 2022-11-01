Lawrence wins $100,000 grant from Optica Foundation

Lawrence

Mark Lawrence, assistant professor of electrical and systems engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, has received a $100,000 grant from the Optica Foundation for his work on fast, low-power, high-resolution meta-reflect-arrays for massive space-division-multiplexing.

Lawrence was one of 10 recipients of the award, which provides seed money to investigate impactful ideas in environment, health and information, from among more than 100 applications from around the world.

Research in Lawrence’s lab harnesses breakthroughs in nanoscale engineering to push the limits of light-based technologies, targeting applications ranging from all-optical computing and quantum communication to metrology and biosensing.

Read more on the engineering website.