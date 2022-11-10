Obituary: Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

Barbara Liebmann, who served in numerous staff positions during a long career at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. She was 66.

Liebmann

Born in St. Louis in 1956, Liebmann joined Olin Business School as a staff member in 1998. In 2003, she moved to the University Advancement office and, in 2006, she was appointed administrative coordinator for the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences. Even after retiring in 2021, Liebmann continued to serve the university, working part-time in the College of Arts & Sciences office through spring 2022.

Liebmann is survived by Gerry Liebmann, her husband of 45 years; by their three sons, Benjamin, Joseph and Adam; by three siblings, Mary Ann Foley, Linda Mataya and Michael Jones; and by four grandchildren, Stafford, Jones, Griffin and Evie Liebmann.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 11, at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Road. Memorial donations are suggested to PanCAN, the pancreatic cancer action network. To leave a remembrance, visit kutisfuneralhomes.com.