Obituary: Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Eduardo Slatopolsky, MD, a pioneering physician-scientist and a professor emeritus of nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 89.

Slatopolsky served for three decades as director of the Chromalloy American Kidney Center on the Medical Campus. In that and related roles, he had a profound impact on the lives of countless patients and colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy of major contributions to his field.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Slatopolsky became fascinated by the kidney early on, deciding in his second year of medical school that he would become a nephrologist. He earned his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires and completed his residency at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland. After Slatopolsky read a scientific paper by Neal Bricker, MD, he wrote to Bricker, then chief of nephrology at Washington University, and asked to join his research team. Slatopolsky recalled that the day Bricker agreed to take him on as a fellow was “one of the happiest days of my life.”

Slatopolsky arrived in St. Louis in 1963 and remained at Washington University his entire career, maintaining an active research laboratory for over 50 years. His research focused on the complex interplay between mineral metabolism and kidney function. His groundbreaking work paved the way for significant advancements in the treatment of kidney diseases. He designed and served as the inaugural director of the Chromalloy American Kidney Center, which remains in operation today.

A funeral was held April 28 in St. Louis. A celebration of his life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nephrology Division at Washington University School of Medicine for the Eduardo Slatopolsky Lectureship, the Eduardo Slatopolsky endowed professorship, or the Chromalloy American Kidney Center patient fund. Contributions may be made online, or mailed to MSC 1082-414-2555; Washington University; 1 Brookings Drive; St. Louis, Mo. 63130-9989.

