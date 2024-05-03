Brown School presents 2024 Awards of Distinction

The 41st annual Brown School Awards of Distinction took place April 11 at the Forest Park Visitor Center. Each year, the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis honors alumni and friends who create positive change for people around the globe.
Six individuals were recognized for their dedication, innovative approaches and leadership in tackling society’s most pressing challenges.
Bryan Capers, MSW ’12, and Melanie Goldring, AB ’17 and MSW/MSP ’19, received the Emerging Leader Award. Kerry D. Bird, MSW ’98, Andrea E. Hall, MSW ’05, and Valerie Eugenia Patton, MSW ’06, received the Distinguished Alumni Award. Marylen Mann, AB ’57 and MA ’59, was honored with the Distinguished Volunteer Award.
View videos of the award recipients on the Brown School website.
