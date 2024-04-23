Public university directory to remain

The Washington University in St. Louis online directory, which includes faculty, staff and student names, phone numbers and email addresses, will remain available.
Last month, the university announced plans to remove the directory for privacy and security reasons.
However, after additional analysis, administrators determined that the public directory is required to perform university business. As a result, the directory will not be removed May 1 as originally planned.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.