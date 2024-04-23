THE RECORD

Public university directory to remain

The Washington University in St. Louis online directory, which includes faculty, staff and student names, phone numbers and email addresses, will remain available.

Last month, the university announced plans to remove the directory for privacy and security reasons.

However, after additional analysis, administrators determined that the public directory is required to perform university business. As a result, the directory will not be removed May 1 as originally planned.

