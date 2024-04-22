The View From Here 04.22.24

Lisa Melandri, executive director of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, speaks with students
Lisa Melandri, executive director of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, shares career advice with students April 12 at the Arts & Cultural Institutions Bear Trek. Students also visited the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, the Missouri History Museum and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to learn about careers in arts administration, including curatorial, education, development, marketing and finance roles. (Courtesy photo)
Panelists speak before an audience
The Office of Technology Management hosts the 2024 Women in Innovation & Technology Symposium (WIT) April 11 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Pictured are panelists for the “Funding/Access to Capital” breakout session: Leena Prabhu, director of business development and licensing, Office of Technology Management; Matthew MacEwan, an assistant professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine; Elaine Haynes, president and CEO of KaloCyte Inc.; and Cory Berkland, a professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering. The day was filled with learning and networking for women academics interested in technology commercialization. (Photo: Tina McGrath/Washington University)
Students participate in activity
Students participate in a “thank you” activity as part of Giving Day April 10. WashU set a record this year for the most gifts made to WashU in a single day with over 5,000 donors. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Lila Solnica-Krezel gives keynote speech
Lila Solnica-Krezel, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Developmental Biology at the School of Medicine, serves as the keynote speaker at the Academic Women’s Network spring dinner and awards ceremony April 4 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University)
People view art installations
Family, friends and community members admire art installations April 7 crafted for the University City Public Art Series. Arny Nadler, an associate professor in the Sam Fox School, led the series, which features three Sam Fox School students graduating with bachelor’s degrees in fine arts this spring. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
Students present art installations
Sam Fox School students Maddy Kish (right) and Haley Levin (center) crafted temporary public art sculptures for installation in University City’s Flynn Park as part of the University City Public Art Series. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
Dancers perform during the 33rd annual Pow Wow
Members of the university community attend the 33rd annual Pow Wow April 6 in the Field House. This year’s event honored and celebrated Indigenous communities with a theme centered on belonging. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dancers perform during the 33rd annual Pow Wow
University community members join the Kathryn M. Buder Center in celebration of Indigenous culture at the 33rd annual Pow Wow, which included categories of different Indigenous dance styles, art, food and music. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
WashU athlete participates in pole vault
A WashU athlete participates in the pole vault during an invitational track meet March 30 on Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Jeff Curry/Washington University)
Participants compete in athletic events
Participants from residential communities compete in athletic events during the annual Residential College Olympics spring competition, organized by the Congress of the South 40, April 7 on the South 40 Swamp. The event was open to all students living on the South 40 and Northside. (Photo: Jeff Curry/Washington University)

