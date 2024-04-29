The View From Here 04.29.24

Sculpture installation
Christine Corday’s “NOVAE” (2017) from her series “Protoist” was installed April 10 on the southwest exterior of the Kemper Art Museum. The large sculptural work is part of the Kemper permanent collection. The title relates to Corday’s practice, which is informed by chemistry, physics, cultural anthropology and astronomy. (Courtesy photo)
WashU alumni gather
WashU alumni gather for the Welcome Back Party that launched WashU Reunion 2024 on April 19 in Tisch Park. The evening included food, music and socializing. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
School of Medicine alumni celebrate
School of Medicine alumni celebrate April 12 during Reunion Weekend. Various class reunions were held that included lunch at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus and a party at City Park, where St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team plays. (Photo: JJ Lane/Washington University)
Cassie Hage (left), assistant director of the Office of Sustainability, and Janelle Turner, director of supplier diversity, present on “Moving from Dialogue to Action” during the Day of Dialogue and Action, held April 17 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Hilke Schellmann speaks to audience
Hilke Schellmann, an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and assistant professor of journalism at New York University, speaks during the forum “How to Hold AI Accountable” April 11 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. This event was presented as part of the Campus Consortium partnership between the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and the Weidenbaum Center. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
Artists play instruments
Anya Yermakova (far left), Marina Kifferstein (right back) and Florent Ghys perform “Listening Into: Bunkers, Bodies, In-betweens” April 14 in a World War II storage bunker at Tyson Research Center. The event was organized by Yermakova, a postdoctoral researcher in the Center for Humanities. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Attendees at Thurtene carnival
Attendees have fun at the Thurtene Carnival April 19 on Francis Olympic Field. Organized by the Thurtene junior honorary, Thurtene Carnival is the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/Washington University)
Thurtene carnival
Thurtene Carnival this year had new elements including custom funnel cakes, a thrift shop and a medieval castle hosting campus bands. (Photo: Theo R. Welling/Washington University)
Rochelle Walensky speaks with students
Rochelle Walensky (center), MD, AB ’91, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shares an important message with students: “Universities can no longer think about medicine and health policy as separate and distinct fields.” (Photo: Sean Garcia/Washington University)
William Powderly speaks with Rochelle Walensky
William Powderly, MD, director of the Institute for Public Health, leads a conversation with Rochelle Walensky, MD, AB ’91, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, April 11 in Graham Chapel. Walensky reflected on the importance of transdisciplinary education, the need for integrated data and the vital role of public health in responding to emerging threats. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)

