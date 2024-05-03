THE RECORD

Student Simmons named Payne International Development Fellow

By Alethea Franklin
Jordan Simmons
Simmons

Jordan Simmons, a senior majoring in global studies, with a concentration in international affairs and minors in Spanish and sociology, all in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected as a 2024 Donald M. Payne International Development Fellow. The Payne Fellowship program is aimed at outstanding candidates interested in pursuing careers in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which was created by President John. F. Kennedy in 1961 to lead the U.S. government’s international development and humanitarian efforts.

Simmons was one of 30 students chosen this year from over 800 applicants for the fellowship, which provides up to $104,000 toward graduate school studies, professional development and two internships, one in Washington, D.C., working on international issues and another overseas in a USAID mission. After he completes graduate school, Simmons will receive an appointment as a foreign service officer with USAID.

Even before becoming a fellow, Simmons had a strong interest and involvement in international affairs, completing an internship under former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, of Tennessee, and another at the National Peace Corps Association. He also spent a summer studying abroad in Dakar, Senegal, in 2022 and completed a semester-long study-abroad opportunity in Colombia in 2023. Following graduation, Simmons will spend a summer working for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, of St. Louis, before attending Carnegie Mellon University’s Master of Science in Public Policy & Management program in Washington, D.C.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Policy changes planned for Commencement

Public university directory to remain

Parking shares April update

Notables

Student Simmons named Payne International Development Fellow

Fenderson wins Mellon New Directions Fellowship

Brown School presents 2024 Awards of Distinction

Obituaries

Eduardo Slatopolsky, professor emeritus of medicine, 89

Philip Needleman, emeritus trustee, longtime benefactor, 85

Amarnath Ghosh, student in Arts & Sciences, 34

Research Wire

Biologists study trade-offs of microscopic predators

HIV triggers body’s own inflammatory pathways to kill T cells 

Nine School of Medicine researchers receive Longer Life grants 

The View From Here

04.29.24

04.22.24

04.15.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20