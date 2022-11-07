THE RECORD

Obituary: George Paz, former trustee, 67

George Paz, a former trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was 67.

Paz was best known as the former chairman and CEO of St. Louis-based pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc. He joined the university’s board in July 2009 and served until June 2019.

A memorial service is expected in mid-November, though details haven’t been announced. Read more about Paz’s life in an obituary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Review latest information security policies

Open enrollment for 2023 benefits begins Nov. 1

Notables

Senior Miao elected to College Democrats board

DiPersio recognized for discoveries in cancer biology

Martin wins postdoctoral fellowship

Obituaries

Obituary: George Paz, former trustee, 67

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

Research Wire

Kranz laboratory biologists report structure of heme transporter

Stark receives $435,000 UNICEF grant

Grajales-Reyes receives Early Independence Award from NIH

The View From Here

10.31.22

10.24.22

10.17.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20