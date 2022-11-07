Obituary: George Paz, former trustee, 67

George Paz, a former trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. He was 67.
Paz was best known as the former chairman and CEO of St. Louis-based pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc. He joined the university’s board in July 2009 and served until June 2019.
A memorial service is expected in mid-November, though details haven’t been announced. Read more about Paz’s life in an obituary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
