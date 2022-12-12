Brantmeier addresses literacy congress

Brantmeier

Cindy Brantmeier, a professor of applied linguistics and of global studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, gave the opening day address for the United Nations/UNESCO Latin American Congress on Literacy, sponsored by the University of Panama.

The event, X Congreso Internacional de la Cátedra UNESCO, included scholarly presentations from 178 social scientists from 16 different Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries. Brantmeier was the only speaker from the U.S.

Brantmeier’s talk, “Literacy and Global Health: A Study on Language Equity and COVID,” examined the challenges of functional health literacy for language-diverse patients across the U.S. who do not use the language of health care professionals. She presented findings from her research on how health care workers assessed their own communication with language-diverse patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

