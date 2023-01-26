Obituary: Jennifer Miller, Siteman media and marketing administrator, 33

Miller

Jennifer Anne Miller, a media and marketing administrator at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Jan. 17, 2023, during a surgery in Bethesda, Md., to treat a rare, advanced cancer. She was 33.

The mother of two young children, ages 4 and 1, Miller was diagnosed in August with stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma. She was treated at Siteman before undergoing surgery at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.

In her role at Siteman, Miller successfully implemented an award-winning social media strategy and most recently developed a marketing plan for the pediatric cancer program, Siteman Kids. She was noted for her positive energy and her compassion for patients and their families.

Miller began working at Siteman in 2015, deepening what was already a commitment to helping people with the disease. Her mother, Kathleen Anne Baudendistel, died of cancer in 2006, after which Miller organized an annual event dubbed “Kathy’s Crazy Christmas Bus” to honor her mom and raise funds for Siteman and other organizations. Miller also was a member of the Junior Service Club of St. Clair County, through which she spent hundreds of hours giving back to her community.

Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and two master’s degrees from Lindenwood University.

She is survived by her husband, Kyle Miller; their children, Grady and Tess Miller; her father, Bill Baudendistel; her brothers, Matt and Dan (Jill) Baudendistel; grandparents Louise McDaniel, Betty Baudendistel and Bob Miller; in-laws, Pam and Jeff Miller; a brother-in-law, two nieces and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5923 N Belt W, Belleville, Ill. A funeral Mass will follow at the church at 2:30 p.m.

Private cremation services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Siteman Cancer Center; 7425 Forsyth Blvd.; St. Louis, MO 63105; or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Jenny Miller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com/jennifer-miller.

Originally published by the School of Medicine