Puri wins postdoctoral fellowship to study ALS

Anuradhika Puri, a postdoctoral research associate working with Meredith Jackrel in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association’s Milton Safenowitz Postdoctoral Fellowship. The $150,000 award supports her work on applying the human disaggregase, HtrA1, to counter amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.