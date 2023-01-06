Anuradhika Puri, a postdoctoral research associate working with Meredith Jackrel in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association’s Milton Safenowitz Postdoctoral Fellowship. The $150,000 award supports her work on applying the human disaggregase, HtrA1, to counter amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic engagement programs
Boost money management skills with iGrad
Notables
Poirier honored with Goodman Legacy Award
Sherraden receives Distinguished Career Achievement Award
Obituaries
Emil Raphael Unanue, renowned immunologist, 88
Radhakrishnan Gopalan, professor of finance, 50
Research Wire
Puri wins postdoctoral fellowship to study ALS
Interfaces play important role in condensate behavior
Lahiri receives two grants from the National Science Foundation
Washington People
Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.