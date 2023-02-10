University named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has named Washington University in St. Louis a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. Students. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Last year, 15 recent alumni of Washington University earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English.

“The Fulbright U.S. Student Program has been tremendously important to Washington University. We are grateful for the unparalleled opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue, learning and understanding that stem from Fulbright’s support for our students’ international research, scholarship, teaching and creativity,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “The Fulbright U.S. Student Program’s goals align perfectly with our goal to cultivate in students habits of lifelong learning and critical and ethical thinking, thereby enabling them to be productive members and leaders of a global society. We are proud to be a Top Producing Institution for the 2022-2023 academic year and will continue enthusiastic promotion of the Fulbright Program in our community.”

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It is also among the largest and most diverse exchange programs in the world. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 participants from all backgrounds and fields — including recent university graduates, teachers, scientists, researchers, artists and others from the United States and over 160 other countries — have participated in the Fulbright Program. Fulbright alumni have returned to their home countries to make an impact thanks to their expanded worldview, deep appreciation for their host countries and their people, and a larger network of colleagues and friends.