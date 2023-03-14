Bears win two NCAA titles at Indoor Track Championships

Washington University in St. Louis’ women track and field athletes won two national titles at the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor National Championship March 10-11 in Birmingham, Ala.

WashU’s distance medley relay team of Aoife Dunne, Emily Konkus, Kathryn Leighty and Ally Sarussi won the national title, racing to a time of 11:35.09.

Konkus (left), Sarussi, Dunne and Leighty celebrate their NCAA national title.

Junior Emma Kelley captured the national title in the 800-meter, racing to a time of 2:06.62, setting a new Division III top time for the season as well as a new personal record.

Kelley’s title is the 37th individual championship in WashU history.

In addition, junior Will Houser was announced as the Elite 90 winner for men’s track and field. The award honors students who have excelled athletically and academically.

For more results, visit the WashU Bears website.