THE RECORD

Cunningham, Ward share Mellon Foundation grant

Cunningham (left) and Ward

David Cunningham, professor and chair of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and Geoff K. Ward, professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences and director of the WashU & Slavery project, received a $500,000 three-year grant from the Mellon Foundation, along with collaborators from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Northeastern University.

Their project, “The Virality of Racial Terror in US Newspapers, 1863-1921,” will use digital humanities text-mining methods to trace the circulation of reports about anti-Black violence in United States newspapers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Read more about the project on the Arts & Sciences website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Purchase tickets for WashU nights at soccer, baseball stadiums

Nominate staff members for Distinguished Honor awards

Sign up for trademark licensing fair

Notables

New faculty to join race, ethnicity cohort in the fall

Kwon named chair of epidemiology society committee

Soltero appointed university architect

Obituaries

William A. Peck, former medical school dean, 89

Garland Allen, professor emeritus of biology, 86

Joseph L. Roti Roti, professor emeritus of radiation oncology, 79

Research Wire

Cunningham, Ward share Mellon Foundation grant

Molecular activity of the immune system to get a closer look

Cells take on dual identities

The View From Here

03.01.23

02.22.23

02.15.23

Washington People

Mike Runiewicz

John Jachimiak

Kris Campa

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20