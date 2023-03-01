Cunningham, Ward share Mellon Foundation grant

David Cunningham, professor and chair of sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and Geoff K. Ward, professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences and director of the WashU & Slavery project, received a $500,000 three-year grant from the Mellon Foundation, along with collaborators from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Northeastern University.
Their project, “The Virality of Racial Terror in US Newspapers, 1863-1921,” will use digital humanities text-mining methods to trace the circulation of reports about anti-Black violence in United States newspapers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
